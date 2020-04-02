COVID-19 impact: Wimbledon called off for 1st time since World War II Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday scrapped the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar. The cancellation of the only grasscourt major at the All England Club leaves the season in disarray, with no tennis due to be played... 👓 View full article

