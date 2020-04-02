This day in 2011: When 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni led India to World Cup history Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

It’s been 9 years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed that SIX in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka which changed the face of Indian cricket. That epic moment, coupled with Ravi Shastri’s fervent commentary, will reverberate forever in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan.



The 2011 World Cup crown was one of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ATombGamer @CorridorDigital I've just watched Captain Marvel for the first time and really enjoyed it apart from the somewhat… https://t.co/feNsZ470nR 6 hours ago •̤̀ᴗ•̤́ รองเท้า ได้โปรดอย่าพัง ☘️🤞🌙 tell me this is april fool’s day joke it mist be it cant be that no one see how zhuozhi looks at siyang with all wo… https://t.co/URLKn9SV3r 1 day ago cookieよめない RT @misumikoto: unsung cinderella team: *gives satomi the most unmotivated ganbare unlike other teams* satomi: ....that seems a bit weak ke… 2 days ago SusieBot The bad news about depression is that “caps lock” is short for Llama Cool J is short for “the captain’s lockjaw,” a… https://t.co/1quHyfQCAg 2 days ago i like that.mp3 💊 unsung cinderella team: *gives satomi the most unmotivated ganbare unlike other teams* satomi: ....that seems a bit… https://t.co/XSfwHuEn9h 4 days ago Dukat Naranek @SpacedockHQ I was really expecting it to be "This is acting Captain William Ricker of the USS Titan". And it was a… https://t.co/pAc85XbDzM 4 days ago