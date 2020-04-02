Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > This day in 2011: When 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni led India to World Cup history

This day in 2011: When 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni led India to World Cup history

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
It’s been 9 years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed that SIX in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka which changed the face of Indian cricket. That epic moment, coupled with Ravi Shastri’s fervent commentary, will reverberate forever in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan.

The 2011 World Cup crown was one of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ATombGamer

ATombGamer @CorridorDigital I've just watched Captain Marvel for the first time and really enjoyed it apart from the somewhat… https://t.co/feNsZ470nR 6 hours ago

epiphany9792

•̤̀ᴗ•̤́ รองเท้า ได้โปรดอย่าพัง ☘️🤞🌙 tell me this is april fool’s day joke it mist be it cant be that no one see how zhuozhi looks at siyang with all wo… https://t.co/URLKn9SV3r 1 day ago

hktmtsmr

cookieよめない RT @misumikoto: unsung cinderella team: *gives satomi the most unmotivated ganbare unlike other teams* satomi: ....that seems a bit weak ke… 2 days ago

NutshellBot

SusieBot The bad news about depression is that “caps lock” is short for Llama Cool J is short for “the captain’s lockjaw,” a… https://t.co/1quHyfQCAg 2 days ago

misumikoto

i like that.mp3 💊 unsung cinderella team: *gives satomi the most unmotivated ganbare unlike other teams* satomi: ....that seems a bit… https://t.co/XSfwHuEn9h 4 days ago

DukatNaranek

Dukat Naranek @SpacedockHQ I was really expecting it to be "This is acting Captain William Ricker of the USS Titan". And it was a… https://t.co/pAc85XbDzM 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.