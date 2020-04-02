Nemanja Matic admits 23-year-old will be ‘very important’ for Man United

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nemanja Matic believes that Scott McTominay has all the necessary ingredients to develop into a key player for Manchester United in the coming years. McTominay has been gradually impressing with his composed performances in midfield for the Red Devils in recent months, and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the […]



