Nemanja Matic admits 23-year-old will be ‘very important’ for Man United

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Nemanja Matic believes that Scott McTominay has all the necessary ingredients to develop into a key player for Manchester United in the coming years. McTominay has been gradually impressing with his composed performances in midfield for the Red Devils in recent months, and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the […]

The post Nemanja Matic admits 23-year-old will be ‘very important’ for Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
