Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign 23-year-old – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is interested in a deal to sign Lille defender Zeki Celik this summer, according to a report in England. Website Sport Witness, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Mourinho is set to test Lille’s resolve to keep the highly-rated Turkey international. The same article states that Mourinho […]

The post Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign 23-year-old – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
