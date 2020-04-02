Global  

Former 'Hazoori Raagi' of Golden Temple dies

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A day after being tested positive for coronavirus, the former ‘Hazoori Raagi’ of Golden Temple, Padam Shree Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa passed away here on early Thrusday morning.
