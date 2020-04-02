Former 'Hazoori Raagi' of Golden Temple dies

A day after being tested positive for coronavirus, the former ‘Hazoori Raagi’ of Golden Temple, Padam Shree Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa passed away here on early Thrusday morning.

Tweets about this Shradha Suman For those who think playing with others life is allowed in the name of religion #coronascare #lockdown Former 'Ha… https://t.co/HUkvYvxqZD 1 minute ago Anant Bhan RT @IndiaToday: Padma Shri recipient and former "Hazoori Raagi" at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, has passed away after being tested posi… 3 minutes ago Salim Omar Kadenge RT @WIONews: Padma Shri and former 'Hazoori Raagi' at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh died of coronavirus in Punjab early this morning ht… 4 minutes ago Harisimran Singh Former Hazoori Raagi of Golden Temple bhai Nirmal Singh ji passed away this morning due to Coronavirus. Requesting… https://t.co/eWEnFNtqg6 12 minutes ago RamanDeep Lamba RT @IndianExpress: Just in | A former ‘Hazoori Raagi’ of the Golden Temple, Bhai Nirmal Singh ji Khalsa, passed away at around 4.30 am. He… 16 minutes ago