AP source: Cowboys sign DE Aldon Smith, suspended since 2015 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Dallas Cowboys have signed suspended defensive end Aldon Smith, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal The Dallas Cowboys have signed suspended defensive end Aldon Smith, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this