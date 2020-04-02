Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > World Cup 2011 was won by team effort: Gambhir

World Cup 2011 was won by team effort: Gambhir

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
As the nation celebrates nine years of India's 2011 World Cup win, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that the tournament was won by a collective effort by the team and its support staff.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Jones: Winning 2023 World Cup is the target

Eddie Jones: Winning 2023 World Cup is the target 01:00

 Eddie Jones will lead England to the next World Cup after agreeing a contract extension until the end of the tournament in 2023. He admits that winning the World Cup is the "target" but doesn't want to obsess over it. Instead he hopes to lead the team to becoming "a team that people really remember".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DribbleOfLeo

Jignesh @fcbsiaaaa No but they said dhoni won them the world cup not because of that six but because of that inning in fina… https://t.co/aVcr9E260d 10 minutes ago

OliviaUsweety

LokeshTarakian🌊 RT @TrendVirat: On this day in 2011 🔥 India won World Cup after 28 years, A Big Team Effort Clinched The Title Virat Kohli scored 2nd most… 14 minutes ago

Dreamysoul4

Aspiramdoc @Potatomatoyota Why he does this....? They never said that this shot won us world cup. It was of course a team effo… https://t.co/zM5dboOy7X 28 minutes ago

missingubws

𝗿𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗰𝗮 swear some of you all are so impatient. with the situation going on in the world just now, these things take time a… https://t.co/XeEfJER1Xw 28 minutes ago

rajnandaa

Raj Nanda RT @Sportskeeda: It's safe to say that the 2011 World Cup triumph was a team effort that was led by the greatest batsman of all-time Sachin… 34 minutes ago

a__backbencher

ThE_LaStBeNcH_LoAfEr RT @TheNitishaDixit: I remember watching World Cup 11 final. One by one every batsmen got out and with that my hope that India would win. B… 35 minutes ago

Snow62738010

Snow @Smriti_uma Why u always taking my views as personal uma so I can't say anything as per my wish for winning world c… https://t.co/yDTlDhLBSD 36 minutes ago

khimesras

Shreshta Khimesra @Karanraj_C @anandsachar29 @hshah249 Isn’t he a very pessimistic cricketer? Like no one has denied the effort of th… https://t.co/TNBVZnSt19 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.