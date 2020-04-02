Jones extends contract with England rugby until RWC 2023 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

England rugby coach Eddie Jones has agreed to a contract extension with the national team that keeps the Australian in the role until the World Cup in 2023

