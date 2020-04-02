Global  

Eddie Jones: England rugby coach signs new contract to remain in post until 2023 World Cup

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Eddie Jones will remain in his post as England head coach through to the 2023 World Cup having agreed an extension to his current deal. Jones, the Australian, has put pen to paper on a two-year extension to his previous contract, which ran until August 2021. England finished runners-up to South Africa in last year’s […]
 England men’s head coach Eddie Jones and the RFU have agreed a contract extension which will see him continue his role until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

