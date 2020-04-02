Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Football fans can't get over Will Grigg transfer business in new Sunderland show

Football fans can't get over Will Grigg transfer business in new Sunderland show

Daily Star Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Football fans can't get over Will Grigg transfer business in new Sunderland showFormer Sunderland manager Jack Ross urged Stewart Donald not to pay more than £1.25m for Will Grigg in their new Netflix documentary, but the Black Cats owner ignored his advice
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Football fans can't get over Will Grigg transfer business in new Sunderland show #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/kTVJlOEiFH 18 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Football fans can't get over bad Will Grigg transfer business in new Sunderland Netflix show #SAFC… https://t.co/YUzQLXUKF0 50 minutes ago

Park2Scott

Scott Park @Mich772014 @talkSPORT @talkSPORTDrive Greed my friend. Football is a greedy sport, from tv deals to fans paying… https://t.co/sEEKSdFb8C 2 hours ago

BNEShrimper

Andrew Urry @smatt1616 Broken record alert....but...play OUR sport in OUR stadiums to OUR fans. Downsize if necessary, play out… https://t.co/0QwBjgYFF7 8 hours ago

bdancey1

Ben Dancey @Skidz_LFC @SkySportsNews Agreed, there are hundred of viable situations. It seems football fans are unable to gras… https://t.co/N38qBa3un2 11 hours ago

BKR_Bathrooms

Ben Baker @SpursOfficial @dele_official still getting paid fella????? Makes me sick 🤢 you all earn more in a week than most d… https://t.co/Cbu6iDxZqO 11 hours ago

BrianHargrave3

Brian Hargrave @BrooksyTV @lichfieldcityfc @GreenIvor @Josh_mansell7 @LichCFC_Academy @LichCityCasuals You will be sadly missed by… https://t.co/oyLBtQVomu 13 hours ago

ExileSelhurst

Selhurst Exile RT @WarrenAJB: Football fans with an interest in the mechanics of kit deals and the finances behind them / timings of orders etc. will find… 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.