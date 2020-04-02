Global  

Eddie Jones agrees new England deal until after 2023 Rugby World Cup

Daily Star Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Eddie Jones agrees new England deal until after 2023 Rugby World CupEngland have announced head coach Eddie Jones has penned an extension to his contract to keep him at the helm until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France
News video: England coach Jones signs new deal to 2023 World Cup

England coach Jones signs new deal to 2023 World Cup 03:11

 Eddie Jones, whose contract was set to expire in August 2021, had been in talks over a new deal since guiding England to the World Cup final last year.

