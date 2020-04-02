Global  

Premier League 'face legal threat' from overseas TV broadcasters

Daily Star Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Premier League 'face legal threat' from overseas TV broadcastersThe Premier League could be subject to legal challenges from its overseas broadcast partners if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means the current season is unable to be completed
