UFC star Paige VanZant posts picture on Instagram of her and husband training naked during coronavirus lockdown

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Paige VanZant has taken the unusual step of training completely naked during self-isolation to maintain in peak physical condition until the UFC returns. The flyweight, who has previously claimed to make more money posting snaps on Instagram than for fighting, has not competed in the octagon since January 2019 when she forced Rachel Ostovich to […]
