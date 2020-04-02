UFC star Paige VanZant posts picture on Instagram of her and husband training naked during coronavirus lockdown
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Paige VanZant has taken the unusual step of training completely naked during self-isolation to maintain in peak physical condition until the UFC returns. The flyweight, who has previously claimed to make more money posting snaps on Instagram than for fighting, has not competed in the octagon since January 2019 when she forced Rachel Ostovich to […]
Kelly Ripa celebrates husband Mark Consuelos birthday with Instagram montage The 'Cheaper By the Dozen' actress gushed that she wouldn't want to be on "lockdown" during the coronavirus pandemic with anyone but her spouse as she shared some fond memories and family snaps on Instagram to celebrate his...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ʇsǝɟ_ן!ʌǝ Conor McGregor gives Paige vanZant advice after UFC star posts workout video https://t.co/EFdX2Hm31G https://t.co/clj42hO5s0 15 hours ago
vijay banga RT @DailyStar_Sport: Conor McGregor gives Paige vanZant advice after UFC star posts workout video https://t.co/ZQfR6uCqx7 https://t.co/W8vj… 1 day ago
Daily Star Sport Conor McGregor gives Paige vanZant advice after UFC star posts workout video https://t.co/ZQfR6uCqx7 https://t.co/W8vjWYCfdJ 1 day ago
Daily Star Sport Conor McGregor gives Paige vanZant advice after UFC star posts workout video https://t.co/ZQfR6ukPFz https://t.co/Jes6EIR1nv 1 day ago