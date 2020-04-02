Global  

Sources: Astros bans end in '20 even if no games

ESPN Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Because AJ Hinch's and Jeff Luhnow's suspensions are tied to the end of the 2020 postseason rather than a specific number of games, MLB will view them as having served their discipline this year no matter what, sources told ESPN.
