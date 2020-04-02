Global  

Brighton boss Graham Potter, chief executive & technical director take pay cuts

BBC Sport Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Brighton's head coach Graham Potter, chief executive and technical director take pay cuts as Gary Lineker predicts players will do the same.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney Senior Executives Take Pay Cuts to Counteract COVID-19 Impact

Disney Senior Executives Take Pay Cuts to Counteract COVID-19 Impact 01:05

 Disney Senior Executives Take Pay Cuts to Counteract COVID-19 Impact On March 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the company’s senior executives and vice presidents would have their salaries reduced. Bob Chapek, via ‘Los Angeles Times’ Chapek said that by taking a pay cut, senior...

