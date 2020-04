Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Former Tottenham boss Martin Jol has revealed he warned Daniel Levy that Spurs would regret selling Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international’s long-standing transfer saga finally came to an end in January, with Eriksen joining Serie A giants Internazionale after a six-and-a-half-year stint in north London. The 28-year-old playmaker left Tottenham six months before he would […] 👓 View full article