Longtime Chicago White Sox radio broadcaster Ed Farmer dies at 70 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Former MLB reliever Ed Farmer, who spent 29 years as a Chicago White Sox radio broadcaster, died Wednesday night at the age of 70.

