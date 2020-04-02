Sport24.co.za | Philadelphia Union has first MLS player to test positive for Covid-19

Global  

Philadelphia Union has first MLS player to test positive for Covid-19

News24 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
An unidentified Philadelphia Union player has become the first Major League Soccer player to test positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.
News video: Philadelphia Union Players Tests Positive Coronavirus

Philadelphia Union Players Tests Positive Coronavirus 00:15

 The player is feeling well, the team says.

