British Airways to suspend thousands of staff

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
British Airways (BA) has struck a deal to suspend thousands of staff in one of the airline industry's most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic, its union said. The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay, with no cap on earnings, and without anyone being made redundant.
News video: Deal reached to lay off British Airways staff during Covid-19 crisis

Deal reached to lay off British Airways staff during Covid-19 crisis 00:42

 A deal has been agreed between Unite the union and British Airways to stand down airline staff because of the Covid-19 crisis. BA will introduce a modified version of the Government’s job retention scheme, so that workers will be furloughed on 80% of pay and with no cap on earnings.

