Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > When Atal Bihari Vajpayee called Karnam Malleswari ‘Bharat ki beti’

When Atal Bihari Vajpayee called Karnam Malleswari ‘Bharat ki beti’

Indian Express Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wangchukks

Wangchuk RT @jabinjacobt: “In 1994 there were 3 world champions from India. Me, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai. I did it in sports, they became Miss Un… 1 day ago

sacrasmnazi

Nitin Gupta RT @IExpressSports: #Olympics When AB Vajpayee called @kmmalleswari ‘Bharat ki beti’ Former weightlifter regrets missing the gold at 2000… 1 day ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Former weightlifter @kmmalleswari regrets missing the gold at 2000 Sydney Olympics but still relishes talking about… https://t.co/CqyOu2tfwR 2 days ago

jabinjacobt

Jabin T Jacob 鄭嘉賓 “In 1994 there were 3 world champions from India. Me, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai. I did it in sports, they became… https://t.co/4AFWVXoTOl 2 days ago

lalit_lokmat

Lalit Zambare RT @IExpressSports: Sydney Games bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari remembers being one of the three Indians to become world champions in 1… 2 days ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports #Olympics When AB Vajpayee called @kmmalleswari ‘Bharat ki beti’ Former weightlifter regrets missing the gold at… https://t.co/OID9tmcCcY 2 days ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Sydney Games bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari remembers being one of the three Indians to become world champions… https://t.co/vsH7ccEzBx 2 days ago

kumarnram

N{ul} Ram India failed to celebrate #KarnamMalleswari https://t.co/e5A6GvC3U0 via @IndianExpress 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.