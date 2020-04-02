You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Kevin De Bruyne wants the Premier League season declared null and void: https://t.co/TxT89rwpa2 58 minutes ago ROB 🇾🇪 🔰 RT @LivEchoLFC: "It has to be done." Man City star Kevin de Bruyne now wants the Premier League season voided https://t.co/EKIyea3lCH 1 hour ago Stian Berglund #nullandvoid Kevin De Bruyne wants the Premier League season declared null and void https://t.co/8GDJGU9HsF 2 hours ago Connor O'Neill Man City star Kevin de Bruyne now wants the Premier League season voided. https://t.co/KNVwRh3yom 2 hours ago Liverpool FC News "It has to be done." Man City star Kevin de Bruyne now wants the Premier League season voided https://t.co/EKIyea3lCH 2 hours ago