Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Blaine Gabbert as Tom Brady's backup, per reports

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Bruce Arians tabbed an old favorite in Blaine Gabbert to serve as Tom Brady's backup at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
News video: Marcellus Wiley lays out why actively pursuing the Bucs was the right move for Tom Brady

Marcellus Wiley lays out why actively pursuing the Bucs was the right move for Tom Brady 04:50

 Reports have surfaced that Tom Brady was actively pursuing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving Brady with the control of his own narrative. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks this was the best play for Tom Brady.

