Michigan State AD defends Izzo after witness report

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman defended basketball coach Tom Izzo on Thursday after Izzo was accused in an ESPN report of contacting a witness who was part of a 2017 criminal sexual conduct investigation involving one of his players. According to a police report obtained by ESPN, Michigan State […]
