Chris Ditsky Eli Apple is once again a free agent after his deal with the Raiders falls through, per report https://t.co/ZNgfV7Vx7T via @CBSSports 9 minutes ago

Security Testing RT @NCSbyHTCS: #iphone | #ios | #mobilesecurity | Eli Apple is once again a free agent after his deal with the Raiders falls through, per r… 12 minutes ago

NCSbyNCSV #iphone | #ios | #mobilesecurity | Eli Apple is once again a free agent after his deal with the Raiders falls throu… https://t.co/UH8lyKTUiS 15 minutes ago

NFL on Scoreboard Page Eli Apple is once again a free agent after his deal with the Raiders falls through, per report… https://t.co/EhsFgoAcl0 21 minutes ago

L. Lee Eli Apple is once again a free agent after his deal with the Raiders falls through, per report https://t.co/dLGhOBCwBU via @CBSSports 32 minutes ago

K Dubb Eli Apple is once again a free agent after his deal with the Raiders falls through, per report https://t.co/tLJYVviuWB #sports #feedly 40 minutes ago

Raiders Nation #Raiders and Eli Apple were unable to finalize his contract, so he is a free agent once again.… https://t.co/pi4CLJzYiN 1 hour ago