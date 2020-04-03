Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Three cheers to nine years!

Three cheers to nine years!

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
April 2, 2011, is a day that most Indian cricket fans will never forget; neither will the protagonists of that great World Cup glory fairytale. On Thursday, members of the victorious Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team recalled their historic World Cup final win over Sri Lanka nine years ago at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.