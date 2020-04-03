The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Longhorns and Trojans took to social media as they watched the rebroadcast of their classic showdown in Pasadena. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zac🌴🍻🍹 The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl - via @ESPN App https://t.co/fyJ4bWG0qp 2 minutes ago Jeff Mapson The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl - via @ESPN App Best college game of all ti… https://t.co/gi7vbazF0b 14 minutes ago Reginald Dancy The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl - via @ESPN App https://t.co/vnflWXj2ix 24 minutes ago Monika Simonds The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl - via @ESPN App https://t.co/zXPwhS3XE2 25 minutes ago College Football The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl https://t.co/CFrdzd9KcE 40 minutes ago Butlerztv.com https://t.co/Pr32DhV0p5 The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose… https://t.co/S4vwSp5bJ7… https://t.co/adw1jEUmVi 47 minutes ago