Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet

FOX Sports Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweetMississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet
Tweets about this

ChronSports

Chronicle Sports Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet https://t.co/2ozkQXWdD9 4 minutes ago

HoustonChron

Houston Chronicle Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet https://t.co/kdbd5P6n25 4 minutes ago

BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb.com Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Apologizes For Racist Tweet https://t.co/HUHXBiiRJ3 https://t.co/Gst2Gru5Qe 6 minutes ago

ErslaLado

Lado Ersla Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet https://t.co/tSj2uls9CA #FoxNews. #MentallyIll… https://t.co/nVnL0MmI6j 13 minutes ago

_Kinnnnnggggg

King✭ RT @PBS_Impulse9: Mike Leach tweets a picture of a lady knitting a noose while currently being the coach at MISSISSIPPI STATE. Oh brothe… 14 minutes ago

jdifrancis

jdifrancis I think this idiot is clueless and should work for Gov.Northam in Virginia. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apo… https://t.co/Ae7r25IRUX 15 minutes ago

44seminole

Ken It’s been a long year this month, is it April RT @AP_Top25: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach apologizes for posting a tweet involving a noose that drew criticism from Bulldog… 16 minutes ago

DLHughleyRadio

The DL Hughley Show Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Apologizes For Racist Tweet https://t.co/F7Ewb2rcoN 31 minutes ago

