Chronicle Sports Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet https://t.co/2ozkQXWdD9 4 minutes ago

Houston Chronicle Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet https://t.co/kdbd5P6n25 4 minutes ago

BlackAmericaWeb.com Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Apologizes For Racist Tweet https://t.co/HUHXBiiRJ3 https://t.co/Gst2Gru5Qe 6 minutes ago

Lado Ersla Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet https://t.co/tSj2uls9CA #FoxNews. #MentallyIll… https://t.co/nVnL0MmI6j 13 minutes ago

King✭ RT @PBS_Impulse9: Mike Leach tweets a picture of a lady knitting a noose while currently being the coach at MISSISSIPPI STATE. Oh brothe… 14 minutes ago

jdifrancis I think this idiot is clueless and should work for Gov.Northam in Virginia. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apo… https://t.co/Ae7r25IRUX 15 minutes ago

Ken It’s been a long year this month, is it April RT @AP_Top25: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach apologizes for posting a tweet involving a noose that drew criticism from Bulldog… 16 minutes ago