Chalo chalo dinner time! Anushka Sharma reminds Virat Kohli during Instagram live chat with Kevin Pietersen

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was the latest player to engage in an Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on social media on April 2.

During their live chat, much to the surprise of Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli, the latter's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma popped up in the fan...
Tweets about this

