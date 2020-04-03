Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘Money Heist’ season 4 review: A fast-paced surprise for fans, albeit a little frustrating at times

‘Money Heist’ season 4 review: A fast-paced surprise for fans, albeit a little frustrating at times

Hindu Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The moral question of who we should be rooting for continues to puzzle at every turn in the latest installment of the hit Spanish crime drama
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XcelciorK

Comrade Xcelcior Knight RT @TheHinduCinema: #MoneyHeist4 review: One would think that a high-pressure hostage/heist situation requires cool heads and calculated, l… 13 minutes ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema #MoneyHeist4 review: One would think that a high-pressure hostage/heist situation requires cool heads and calculate… https://t.co/QZuWd2t3fW 36 minutes ago

penumpangkapal

siapa ini? Review abal-abal Money Heist Season 1 44 minutes ago

edcumming

Ed Cumming On the return of Money Heist, the slickest trash on TV https://t.co/DSeU302IuM 1 hour ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment The chances of the gang emerging successful with an assassin on the loose have been narrowing with each passing hou… https://t.co/g6wbwxho4B 3 hours ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment While the heist continues to be embroiled in umpteen issues, which has already turned The Professor hopeless, Alici… https://t.co/L2WE0aOHSH 3 hours ago

PeterNuansaFM10

Peter Nuansa FM RT @Independent: The bafflingly under-appreciated series Money Heist makes a triumphant return – review https://t.co/Yz3IEf3rOU 4 hours ago

Crazybakchod

IrritatedguruGrammer @India_MH12 Review bata diyo bhai. Abhi watching ozark final season. Based on ur review will decide whether to cont… https://t.co/DAwDcqAZi9 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.