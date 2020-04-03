Disney Plus arrives in India, plans start at ₹399 per year
Friday, 3 April 2020 () The subscribers of the revamped streaming service, now called Disney+ Hotstar, will get access to Disney Originals in English as well as several local languages, live sporting events, dozens of TV channels and more, reports TechCrunch
