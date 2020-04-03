Disney Plus arrives in India, plans start at ₹399 per year

rajendra RT @the_hindu: The subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar will get access to #Disney Originals in English as well as several local languages, live… 1 hour ago

The Hindu The subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar will get access to #Disney Originals in English as well as several local languag… https://t.co/ubQPNqEW0O 1 hour ago

Sajid Monsoori RT @TheHinduCinema: The subscribers of the revamped streaming service, now called #DisneyPlusHotstar, will get access to #Disney Originals… 2 hours ago

Samay Live Disney Plus Hotstar arrives in India, plans start at Rs 399 per year https://t.co/q5VbWe59i1 2 hours ago

The Hindu Cinema The subscribers of the revamped streaming service, now called #DisneyPlusHotstar, will get access to #Disney Origin… https://t.co/PMBQrZpxFq 2 hours ago

The Siasat Daily Disney Plus arrives in India, plans start at Rs 399 per year https://t.co/sChyAHAuVy #DisneyPlus #India 4 hours ago

Tilu RT @Kalingatv: Disney Plus Arrives In India, Plans Start At Rs 399 Per Year #DisneyPlusHotstar #India #technology https://t.co/mdaFH3V4YW 5 hours ago