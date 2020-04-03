"Championes", "Enjoy the meltdown" - Many Celtic fans thrilled by Keith Jackson's title claim Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Loads of Celtic fans have been reacting to a story from The Daily Record’s Keith Jackson, as he claims an SPFL summit could soon crown the Hoops champions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CelticFC News 'Championes', 'Enjoy the meltdown' - Many Celtic fans thrilled by Keith Jackson's title claim -… https://t.co/n4AoW8KaoA 1 hour ago