Dodgers 3B Justin Turner wants HR derby to end MLB games instead of extra innings

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, in what he says is an effort to keep fans engaged, proposes a HR derby after the 10th inning.
