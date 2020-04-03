Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool's Jordan Henderson organising coronavirus fund to raise money for NHS

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson organising coronavirus fund to raise money for NHS

Daily Star Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson organising coronavirus fund to raise money for NHSLiverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has spearheaded an NHS fundraiser alongside his fellow Premier League captains amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LostComposure

Santos Beckham Jackson 🌂 RT @DeadlineDayLive: Jordan Henderson is organising a Premier League COVID-19 crisis fund for the NHS that will run into millions of pounds… 4 seconds ago

Aldinosaw

Aldino Satrio Arif RT @DaveOCKOP: Jordan Henderson is organising a Premier League coronavirus crisis fund for the NHS that will run into millions of pounds. T… 15 seconds ago

PromiseNnamdi1

Promise🇳🇬🇳🇬 RT @ProfKarolSikora: The Liverpool and England international footballer Jordan Henderson is organising a 'Premier League Coronavirus Crisis… 26 seconds ago

benno86222551

LFCandPROUD RT @MansionBet: Jordan Henderson is organising a Premier League fund for the NHS that will run into millions of pounds. The Liverpool capt… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.