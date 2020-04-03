Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots' future: 'Belichick knows what he's doing'

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots' future: 'Belichick knows what he's doing'

FOX Sports Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots' future: 'Belichick knows what he's doing'WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk football. As a New England fan, he reflects on 20 years of success with Tom Brady, and is optimistic about the Patriots' future with Bill Belichick and Jarrett Stidham.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots' future: 'Belichick knows what he's doing'

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots' future: 'Belichick knows what he's doing' 02:38

 WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk football. As a New England fan, he reflects on 20 years of success with Tom Brady, and is optimistic about the Patriots' future with Bill Belichick and Jarrett Stidham.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright knows Tua is a future superstar, so of course the Patriots want him [Video]

Nick Wright knows Tua is a future superstar, so of course the Patriots want him

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to talk the Boston Globe column that states 'the stars seem to be aligning' for the New England Patriots to trade up and draft Alabama..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:20Published
Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick [Video]

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick A source tells the 'Boston Herald' that Brady and his head coach's conversation "didn't go well." Since teaming up..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots’ future: ‘Belichick knows what he’s doing’

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots’ future: ‘Belichick knows what he’s doing’WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk football. As a New England fan, he reflects on 20 years of success with Tom Brady, and is...
FOX Sports

‘This Year’s WrestleMania Most Important Of All-Time,’ Says WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston talks about competing in WrestleMania 36, which coronavirus forced to be pre-recorded without a live audience.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.