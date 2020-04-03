OHL priority selection draft to feature GMs calling names from home

Global  

CBC.ca Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The Ontario Hockey League will hold its annual online draft this Saturday amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak that has halted the majority of sporting events across the world, including the Memorial Cup for the first time in its 102-year history.
