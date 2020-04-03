You Might Like

Tweets about this Golf & PGA News! Rex Ryan calls Amari Cooper a 'turd' on live television. Not an April Fool's joke https://t.co/xSi8VP8H0S 1 minute ago NO RT @ProFootballTalk: On ESPN, former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan launches into a misguided Amari Cooper rant, ultimately calling the Cowb… 2 minutes ago Howard Giddings Who does this _____ think he is calling anyone a turd. He’s lucky Jerry gave him a reprieve another shot at it. I h… https://t.co/KczOc9Hj1q 2 minutes ago Stay Home 🙏🏼 RT @shalisemyoung: Rex Ryan called Amari Cooper a 'turd' this morning. Foul and beyond the pale for commentary https://t.co/RdLEnuI5w3 10 minutes ago shalise manza young Rex Ryan called Amari Cooper a 'turd' this morning. Foul and beyond the pale for commentary https://t.co/RdLEnuI5w3 10 minutes ago Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com ESPN football analyst Rex Ryan doesn’t think much of the former Alabama All-American. https://t.co/Odgp0CqsNZ 16 minutes ago