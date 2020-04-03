Global  

Dabo: 'Zero doubt' college season starts on time

ESPN Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he's not listening to the "doomsday scenarios" concerning the coronavirus pandemic and instead is only planning for the most optimistic version of events.
Tweets about this

SydSizer

Socialism is Democracy. Capitalism is [email protected] cism Dabo: 'Zero doubt' college season starts on time https://t.co/2fqIvv0QQ1 @ClemsonFB Dudes not thinking straight… https://t.co/MxaosgofOA 33 seconds ago

BigTimeFootball

BigTimeFootball® RT @Tradition: Dabo Swinney has ‘zero doubt’ college football will start on time: ‘The stands are going to be packed’ https://t.co/fYueYlWV… 2 minutes ago

drew1220

Drew Johnson He should think before speaking. No one has any idea what the fall will look like. Oct/Nov likely looks like April… https://t.co/R9g2LFpJAO 5 minutes ago

realtalkforyou

Randolph Terrance Dabo Swinney said he has ZERO DOUBT that the college football season will start on time. Who does this guy think he… https://t.co/C2dQkBFBNg 7 minutes ago

Tradition

Saturday Tradition Dabo Swinney has ‘zero doubt’ college football will start on time: ‘The stands are going to be packed’ https://t.co/fYueYlWV6r 8 minutes ago

rick_bonnell

Rick Bonnell RT @MattatTheState: Dabo doesn't want to hear "doomsday scenarios" in regards to the 2020 season. "We’ve stormed the beaches of Normandy..… 8 minutes ago

jaredmpaul

J P Dabo Swinney has "zero doubt" that the college football will start on time. https://t.co/FNTF8ud237 9 minutes ago

vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @CollegeFootball: Dabo Swinney has ‘zero doubt’ there will be college football in 2020 https://t.co/ZlUSKqrJjE 10 minutes ago

