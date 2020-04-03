U.S. judge throws out Major League Baseball sign-stealing lawsuit Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A U.S. judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to hold Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox liable to DraftKings fantasy baseball bettors for the sport's sign-stealing scandal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this