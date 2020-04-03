Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The world heavyweight title fight between Briton Anthony Joshua and the IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria originally scheduled for June 20 has been postponed, promoters Matchroom Boxing said on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WaYs2rOcK Covid-19: Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed https://t.co/1faeaXjPpZ https://t.co/6FVHuprihS 2 minutes ago Balogun of Buckingham RT @SkySportsBoxing: Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev has been postponed 6 minutes ago Posh RT @iamposh2real: Heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev has been postponed. https://t.co/O9EcqvPWSG 10 minutes ago VSplusonline Covid-19: Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed https://t.co/YI93e4h7J6 10 minutes ago VSplusonline New post (Covid-19: Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed) has been published on ApzWeb -… https://t.co/ZlgFjKa5kJ 11 minutes ago Sagir Khan ♿️ RT @trtworld: The title defence boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and rival Kubrat Pulev, which was scheduled to take place in June, is p… 12 minutes ago iny RT @Inywote: Heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev has been postponed. https://t.co/14JoDRDmUY 12 minutes ago TRT World The title defence boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and rival Kubrat Pulev, which was scheduled to take place in… https://t.co/XjedunTyV5 12 minutes ago