Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters

Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The world heavyweight title fight between Briton Anthony Joshua and the IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria originally scheduled for June 20 has been postponed, promoters Matchroom Boxing said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Covid-19: Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed https://t.co/1faeaXjPpZ https://t.co/6FVHuprihS 2 minutes ago

InameLtd

Balogun of Buckingham RT @SkySportsBoxing: Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev has been postponed 6 minutes ago

iamposh2real

Posh RT @iamposh2real: Heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev has been postponed. https://t.co/O9EcqvPWSG 10 minutes ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline Covid-19: Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed https://t.co/YI93e4h7J6 10 minutes ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (Covid-19: Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed) has been published on ApzWeb -… https://t.co/ZlgFjKa5kJ 11 minutes ago

sagir42

Sagir Khan ♿️ RT @trtworld: The title defence boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and rival Kubrat Pulev, which was scheduled to take place in June, is p… 12 minutes ago

Inywote

iny RT @Inywote: Heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev has been postponed. https://t.co/14JoDRDmUY 12 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World The title defence boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and rival Kubrat Pulev, which was scheduled to take place in… https://t.co/XjedunTyV5 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.