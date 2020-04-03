2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 card: Matches that will shine, fall flat with no fans in attendance

JJ Travers RT @AIPTwrestling: 🚨NEW EPISODE🚨 WWE may not even know exactly what matches are happening when at WrestleMania, but that doesn't stop us fr… 54 minutes ago

Poor Taste Wrestling Podcast 🚨NEW EPISODE🚨 WWE may not even know exactly what matches are happening when at WrestleMania, but that doesn't stop… https://t.co/VseTcRZIUb 3 hours ago

Jamie Holker I haven't watched WWE since Super Showdown because it pissed me off that much. The Wrestlemania card looks fucking… https://t.co/gUiVQksoam 5 hours ago

The Amazing Mike 2.0 @DarrionGray4 @Brandon_Hicks24 @bryanalvarez A 4 year old rerun of WrestleMania that only shows 4 or 5 matches from… https://t.co/cQrgzmHBCj 14 hours ago

Jack Crosby 🚨 The extensive, match-by-match preview of #WrestleMania36 is LIVE on @CBSSports 🚨 @brentbrookhouse,… https://t.co/T57vWch4AI 23 hours ago