Clemson's Dabo Swinney has 'zero doubt' NCAA football season will start on time with 'packed' stadiums Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he believes the college football season will kick off as planned by August despite the coronavirus pandemic.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this