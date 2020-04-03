Covid-19: Centre grants Rs 17,000cr to states

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The Centre on Friday released Rs 17,287 crore to different states to augment their financial resources to combat the coronavirus crisis. While the home ministry approved an advance release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF), the finance ministry said Rs 6,195 crore was transferred on account of “revenue deficit grants.” 👓 View full article

