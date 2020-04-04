It’s looking like it (Hydroxychloroquine) is having some good results. I hope that would be a phenomenal thing, Mr. Trump said, days after the US Federal and Drug Administration approved the drug being used in the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vamshi, SHRM-CP RT @WIONews: Decades old malaria-drug #Hydroxychloroquine appears to have some good results in the treatment of coronavirus patients, claim… 2 hours ago Jolly Mampilly Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients, says Donald Trump - Times of Ind… https://t.co/VmcXPNwuhJ 2 hours ago HINDUSTAN IS MY RIGHT #COVID2019 #Corona Will we get the result of this drug before the last man on Earth breaths his last. Just statemen… https://t.co/XPn7dUuYdv 3 hours ago S.N.Chaturvedi Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients; says Trump - The HinduDr Donald… https://t.co/6lf2r8rg0G 4 hours ago Santosh Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients, says Trump https://t.co/QJRqIXndeQ @wionews 5 hours ago WION Decades old malaria-drug #Hydroxychloroquine appears to have some good results in the treatment of coronavirus pati… https://t.co/7yPBL3TkmS 5 hours ago Nithin Reddy @mla_sudhakar Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients; says Trump: https://t.co/CXpagRnAHN 5 hours ago Nithin Reddy Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients; says Trump: https://t.co/CXpagRnAHN 5 hours ago