Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients; says Trump

Hindu Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
It’s looking like it (Hydroxychloroquine) is having some good results. I hope that would be a phenomenal thing, Mr. Trump said, days after the US Federal and Drug Administration approved the drug being used in the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.
vamshids

jollymampilly

FREERAMwithBJP

shambhuchatur

Santosh9722

WIONews

NithinR10305849

NithinR10305849

