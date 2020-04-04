Looks like Hydroxychloroquine is having some good results on coronavirus patients; says Trump
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () It’s looking like it (Hydroxychloroquine) is having some good results. I hope that would be a phenomenal thing, Mr. Trump said, days after the US Federal and Drug Administration approved the drug being used in the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.
Trump Admin to Pay Hospitals to Treat Uninsured Coronavirus Patients According to reports, a federal stimulus package will be used to make the payments. The plan could be released as early as Friday. Federal government payments made to hospitals will be conditional. In order to receive stimulus...