John Cena accepts Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 36 challenge

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
John Cena accepts Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 36 challengeJohn Cena accepted Bray Wyatt's challenge to a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. The Firefly Fun House gang appeared ringside moments before the Fiend himself appeared.
