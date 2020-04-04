Kevin Durant upset in first round by Derrick Jones Jr. in NBA 2K Players Tournament

The NBA 2K Players Tournament began Friday night with a flourish, as Derrick Jones Jr. upset Kevin Durant in the first round.

