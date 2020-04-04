Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Reece James is a better defender than Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Frank Sinclair. James has been earning lots of praise for his impressive performances this season after having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard this season. The 20-year-old has scored two goals and made two assists in 26 appearances in all […]



