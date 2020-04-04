Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit

Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Reece James is a better defender than Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Frank Sinclair. James has been earning lots of praise for his impressive performances this season after having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard this season. The 20-year-old has scored two goals and made two assists in 26 appearances in all […]

The post Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.