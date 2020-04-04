Trump fires intelligence official involved in his impeachment probe Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Mr. Atkinson, a Trump appointee, had determined that a whistleblower's report was credible in alleging Mr. Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraines interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this