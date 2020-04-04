Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jordan Henderson reveals what Jurgen Klopp has changed at Liverpool FC

Jordan Henderson reveals what Jurgen Klopp has changed at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Jordan Henderson believes that Jurgen Klopp has made a never-say-die attitude part of the identity of his Liverpool FC squad. The Reds have been in sensational form this season, winning all but two of their Premier League games to leave them within touching distance of their first ever top-flight trophy. Liverpool FC are 25 points […]

The post Jordan Henderson reveals what Jurgen Klopp has changed at Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Henderson: Klopp instilled never-say-die attitude

Henderson: Klopp instilled never-say-die attitude 03:42

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson discusses Jurgen Klopp's mentality as a boss and the never-say-die attitude that he has instilled into his team.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LFCNewsApp

LFC News Liverpool star reveals what Klopp told players when he first arrived...it has worked miracles: https://t.co/SsqCIYpIoS 19 hours ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info Jordan Henderson reveals what Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool players when he first arrived https://t.co/5tH2FoKMpd https://t.co/uOx6XEbrcz 21 hours ago

SBOBET

SBOBET Jordan Henderson reveals enjoying rivalry against Manchester City these past few seasons. "Every time you come ag… https://t.co/Ygkmfw0EBg 2 days ago

SBOBET

SBOBET Ex Liverpool defender Jose Enrique reveals what he told Jordan Henderson after #LFC won Champions League 2019. "T… https://t.co/ITW2ND3FxI 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.