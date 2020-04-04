Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > FIFA postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India

FIFA postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Football governing body FIFA, on Saturday postponed the Under-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in November due to coronavirus pandemic. The event was slated to be held from November 2-21. The decision was taken by the FIFA-Confederations working group which was established by the Bureau of the FIFA Council. "New dates will be identified," FIFA said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lokesh_NTRfan

Venkata RT @Xpress_Sports: The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in November was postponed by football's governing body due to th… 9 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite FIFA postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India https://t.co/xjzsnJ3qXw https://t.co/aP8A0kOhHv 12 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @ESPNIndia: The FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, to be held in India in November, was postponed by football's governing body on Saturday, due… 17 minutes ago

VrishankMahatme

Vrishank Mahatme @FIFAcom postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in #India due to #Covid_19 pandemic. #FIFA #U17 #worldcup 18 minutes ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com The decision was taken by the FIFA-Confederations working group which was recently established by the Bureau of the… https://t.co/BZ4bcHsSy6 20 minutes ago

parmark80925501

parmar kalpesh RT @airnewsalerts: FIFA (@FIFAWWC) postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India due to #COVID19Pandemic. FIFA says new dates for tournament t… 32 minutes ago

getlifehealthy1

getlifehealthy FIFA postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup in India due to COVID-19 https://t.co/wr8axzheRO https://t.co/5cmYSyA3TW 35 minutes ago

Xpress_Sports

Sports Express The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in November was postponed by football's governing body due… https://t.co/FRqIRJLx8u 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.