FIFA postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India

Football governing body FIFA, on Saturday postponed the Under-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in November due to coronavirus pandemic. The event was slated to be held from November 2-21. The decision was taken by the FIFA-Confederations working group which was established by the Bureau of the FIFA Council. "New dates will be identified," FIFA said in a statement.

