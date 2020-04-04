Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ravi Shastri calls Yuvraj Singh legend after failing to tag '11 WC star

Ravi Shastri calls Yuvraj Singh legend after failing to tag '11 WC star

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
India head coach Ravi Shastri was put on a spot after he tagged only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in a video of India winning the 2011 World Cup. Replying to the tweet, Man of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh had said that Shastri should have tagged him and M.S. Dhoni. But Shastri came up with a brilliant reply, calling him...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.